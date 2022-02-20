Kerr disappointed in Swallows’ poor decision-making against TS Galaxy

Swallows FC coach Dylan Kerr bemoaned his side’s poor decision-making in the final third as they slipped to a 1-0 Premier Soccer League (PSL) defeat to TS Galaxy in their relegation six-pointer at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.

Swallows dominated much of the game and were slick in their play right up until the Galaxy box, but there they proved wasteful and failed to get any of their 13 shots on target.

Kerr also criticised his team’s decision-making in their 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch FC in midweek, another match where they created more than enough chances to win.

The Soweto side play their next three league games away — at Sekhukhune United, Royal AM and Maritzburg United — and then welcome Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I’m disappointed in the decision-making, which cost us three points at Stellenbosch, but in this game it was far worse,” Kerr said. “We took the game to TS Galaxy from the start and I thought we played some good football. Our energy levels were absolutely fantastic.

“We kept probing, but in and around the final third we were poor. Poor decisions with passing, crossing, controlling the ball and turning, controlling the ball and not turning.

“I can’t fault the effort of the players in the second half. We conceded a poor goal from a counterattack. We kept going and kept probing. It was bad decisions that ended up hurting us and costing us three points.”

Kerr is no stranger to relegation scraps, having steered Black Leopards, Baroka FC and TTM to safety in the past three seasons. He believes his team should be a lot higher up in the league table — and they would be if they finished off the good work they do in getting to the opposition penalty box.

“I have been in this situation before with 10 games to play. I need five results,” he said. “Before it was worse because the other three teams weren’t of the quality that Swallows have got. But on the other hand, the camaraderie and team spirit in the other sides was there.

“We have to now go back to training to get the players ready, but also motivated even more to get the result, because every game now is a cup final.

“Preparation is always key in football. When you do the preparation and the players on the park do what they want to do, then you know you are going to lose.”

For Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic, the result is another major step forward after their 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup last weekend. It is the first time this season the side has shut out opponents in consecutive games. The win also lifts Galaxy off the foot of the table and out of the relegation zone ahead of a difficult away trip to AmaZulu on Tuesday.

“We played against a tough team, it was not easy to win against them. I am just happy that we won, but I also have to give the team big credit for the fight, the atmosphere and how we stick together,” Ramovic said.

“We just have to keep going, we have 12 more games. It is not easy in this league because everybody can beat one another. So we have to be clear about it, stay calm and humble, and go into the next game by preparing well and fight for the three points.”

Galaxy will be without fullback Ebrahim Seedat for Tuesday’s clash after he received a red card with 20 minutes remaining against Swallows.