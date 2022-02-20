Guardiola praise for Kane as City suffer title stumble

“It was a good game. We tried through many sides, especially down the left. It is difficult, they defend so narrowly,” Guardiola said.

“Tottenham have a lot of quality, really good up front. In the first half they have the goal and no more.

“In the second half they have one attack with Harry Kane at the start and they score. They are clinical. They have Kane, Son and [Dejan] Kulusevski. We could not defend their crosses.”

On another day City may have won by a handsome margin, but once again Tottenham proved a tricky obstacle for City — reviving memories of their Champions League quarterfinal aggregate win in 2019.

Guardiola has steadfastly refused to get drawn into talk of City having the title race in the bag, even when they opened up a 12-point lead at the top over Liverpool.

And he was not panicking on Saturday as his side suffered their first defeat in the league since October, when they were stunned by Crystal Palace at the Etihad, after which they picked up 43 points from a possible 45.

“I said a few weeks ago we need to win many games,” Guardiola said. “Every game will be a big battle. We knew after three defeats Tottenham would be back.”

Meanwhile, on the day Mohamed Salah scored his 150th goal for Liverpool in a 3-1 win over Norwich City, new signing Luis Diaz registered the first of what manager Klopp hopes will be many.

The Colombian who joined from Porto at the end of January, scored with 10 minutes left to kill off a plucky Norwich, dinking a superb finish from Jordan Henderson’s through pass.

While Egyptian talisman Salah, who only trails Roger Hunt in the number of games needed to reach 150, and Sadio Mane’s overhead kick goal grabbed the headlines, Diaz could be a crucial figure in the title race, especially with Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino injured.