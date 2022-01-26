Sport / Soccer

Denmark's Eriksen in training to build up fitness

26 January 2022
Bengaluru — Denmark international Christian Eriksen has started training with former team Ajax Amsterdam as he continues his search for a new club after a cardiac arrest on the pitch during 2021’s European Championship.

The 29-year-old midfielder received life-saving treatment on the pitch in Denmark’s opening match against Finland in June and has not played since.

Eriksen’s former club Inter Milan terminated his contract in December because the heart starter device that he had implanted is not permitted in Serie A. He has been linked with a move to Premier League side Brentford.

“I’m very happy to be here. At Ajax I know the people, it feels like coming home because I was here for so long,” Eriksen, who played for Ajax from 2010 to 2013 after coming through their youth team, told the club website.

“All facilities are available here and with Jong Ajax I can train at a high level in a group. That’s the perfect foundation for me at the moment. I want to be at my best again as soon as possible so that when I find a new club, I can perform well there as quickly as possible.”

Former Tottenham Hotspur player Eriksen was given the green light by doctors in December to resume his playing career.

Reuters

