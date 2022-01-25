Sport / Soccer

Senegal reach last eight at Africa Cup of Nations

Sadio Mane scores but suffers head injury and could be a doubt for Sunday's match

25 January 2022 - 22:40 Mark Gleeson
Senegal's Sadio Mane receives medical attention during the match against Cape Verde at Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam, Cameroon, January 25 2022. Picture: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS
Senegal's Sadio Mane receives medical attention during the match against Cape Verde at Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam, Cameroon, January 25 2022. Picture: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS

Senegal’s Sadio Mane scored but then went off with a head injury as they beat nine-man Cape Verde Islands 2-0 in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations at the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam on Tuesday.

Mane fired home from a set-piece after 62 minutes but had been hurt earlier in a nasty clash of heads with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who was sent off for the incident.

Liverpool forward Mane then left the field shortly afterwards complaining of a headache and could be a doubt for the quarterfinal in Limbe on Sunday.

Substitute Bamba Dieng scored the second goal deep in stoppage time against a gallant Cape Verde side, who also had Patrick Andrade sent off after 20 minutes.

Reuters 

Burkina Faso beat Gabon to reach Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals

Close game ends in a penalty shootout in Limbe
Sport
2 days ago

Yaounde stadium stampede sends troubled Afcon into further crisis

At least eight people killed and 38 injured in rush by spectators to enter ground to watch host nation’s last-16 game against Comoros
Sport
6 hours ago

Holders Algeria knocked out of Cup of Nations after Ivory Coast defeat

After a shock defeat to Equatorial Guinea in the last game, Algeria are sent packing by rampant Ivorians
Sport
5 days ago

Zimbabwe head home to an uncertain future

The loss to Malawi on Friday means Zimbabwe are condemned to last place in their group
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Tennis Australia is ‘cowardly’, Martina ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
India take a beating but leave SA as champions
Sport / Cricket
3.
Grand Slam record not top of mind for Nadal
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Medvedev wants to eat his shorts and have them too
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Mark Boucher stonewalls questions on CSA’s ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Refereeing blunders plunge Africa Cup of Nations into farce

Sport / Soccer

Mali’s victory over Tunisia marred by poor timekeeping

Sport / Soccer

Africa’s World Cup candidates now have Cup of Nations on their minds

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.