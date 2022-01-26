Sport / Other Sport

Dustin Johnson dusts off the cobwebs and returns to competition

26 January 2022 - 16:28 Agency Staff
Dustin Johnson is set for time on the green after a three-month break. Picture: JAMIE SQUIRE/GETTY IMAGES
Dustin Johnson is set for time on the green after a three-month break. Picture: JAMIE SQUIRE/GETTY IMAGES

A well-rested Dustin Johnson returns to competition this week after a three-month break during which he focused less on golf and more on a “reset” to help him move on from what he called a frustrating campaign.             

Johnson will make his second start of the season at this week’s Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego and the former world No 1 says he has not played much golf at all recently.              

“Just a lot of time was at home with the family. Did some fishing. Pretty much anything but golf is what it is,” Johnson told reporters at Torrey Pines.

“Last week I started hitting balls again and so, yeah, it’s been pretty good. The progression’s been nice. Each day I see it’s getting a little bit better, a little bit more consistent. That’s what I wanted.

“But after last year … I was frustrated with everything, so a break was what I needed.”

Johnson was the hottest golfer on the planet heading into 2021 after wins at the November Masters, Tour Championship, Northern Trust and Travelers Championship during a five-month span where he also finished runner-up at the PGA Championship, BMW Championship and Houston Open.

But the long-hitting American has not been the same player since the calendar turned to 2021, a stretch where Johnson was unable to find any level of consistency.

“It felt like when I was hitting the driver good, I wasn’t hitting my irons very well. If I was hitting my irons well, I wasn’t driving it good,” said Johnson.

“Just nothing was matching up. It just gets frustrating when you do it for eight months straight. Especially after the fall I had the year before, it was really frustrating.”

Johnson, whose last start was a share of 45th place last October in Las Vegas, said his break not only allowed him time to practise with the new driver he will use in 2022, but will also keep him fresh for the lucrative FedExCup playoffs.

“I’ll get more benefit, especially when it comes down towards the end of the year when we have a lot of big tournaments all in a row, the Playoffs, I’ll still feel fresh and rested,” said Johnson.

Johnson will play the opening two rounds on Wednesday and Thursday with tournament favourite Jon Rahm and world No 6 Justin Thomas.

Reuters

Hudson Swafford breaks from pack late to win The American Express

‘This was definitely a special one,’ the American says as he claims the third PGA Tour win of his career
Sport
2 days ago

Jamieson off to flying start in Abu Dhabi

Jamieson sets a course record at Yas Links after sinking nine birdies
Sport
5 days ago

LALI STANDER: A new year, with new rules to please amateurs and irk long swingers

Travel costs can now be less of a burden for non-pros, but Mickelson doesn’t like limits to driver length
Sport
1 week ago

The leading lights of SA horse racing in 2021

Mollett selects those who have excelled over the past 12 months
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
India take a beating but leave SA as champions
Sport / Cricket
2.
Grand Slam record not top of mind for Nadal
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Senegal reach last eight at Africa Cup of Nations
Sport / Soccer
4.
Tennis Australia is ‘cowardly’, Martina ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
ECB targets discrimination and racism in 2022 ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Tiger tops list of top golf storylines in 2022

Sport / Other Sport

Cameron Smith scores PGA record 34-under to win Tournament of Champions

Sport / Other Sport

Daniel van Tonder produces birdies at the right time to claim SA Open title

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.