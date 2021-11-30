Kerr brought in to revive low-flying Birds

Dylan Kerr’s mastery in saving teams from relegation appears to be the main reason he beat a host of astute coaches to the Swallows job.

On Tuesday, the Briton was installed as the new Swallows coach, replacing Brandon Truter, who was fired alongside his entire technical staff shortly after their 3-1 thumping by Kaizer Chiefs at home on Sunday. Swallows have won just a single game in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and are bottom of the log as well as the scoring chart with just three goals from their 12 league games.

Gavin Hunt, Gordon Igesund and Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic were among the experienced coaches who were understood to have applied for the Swallows job.

Earlier on Tuesday, Birds chair David Mogashoa tweeted a picture with Micho, the Uganda coach, in a Zoom call, insinuating he was interviewing him for the job.

While Mogashoa could not be reached for comment on Kerr’s appointment, he used the same social media platform to share the news, tweeting a picture of himself and the new coach with a caption saying: “The legend is in the house.”

Kerr has a reputation for being the saviour of struggling clubs, having helped Limpopo sides Black Leopards, Baroka and Marumo Gallants stave off relegation in the past. The 45-year-old trainer finds Swallows bottom of the log with just eight points from 12 outings. Their only win was against Royal AM.

Kerr could not be reached for comment but a source at Swallows said he has signed a short-term deal. “I think he’s signed for the remainder of the season with an option to extend but the club will release a detailed statement soon. I believe his work permit is sorted, so he’ll start working tomorrow,’’ the source said.

Kerr is expected to be in the dugout when Swallows welcome Maritzburg United at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm.