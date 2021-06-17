Sport / Soccer

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila get a Gallant new name

The club with the unpronounceable moniker will henceforth be known as Marumo Gallants FC

17 June 2021 - 16:54 Marc Strydom
Abram Sello. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
The club formerly known as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) unveiled their new name — Marumo Gallants FC — at the official launch in Sandton on Thursday.

Gallants chair Abram Sello explained that the name was based on the bravery shown by then-TTM in the past season surviving relegation from the Premiership through fight and courage‚ and winning the Nedbank Cup too.

The direct translation of Marumo from iSepedi is “sword”‚ but also means bravery.

Sello had bought a club in disarray from previous owner Lawrence Mulaudzi in January. Mulaudzi had bought the Premier Division franchise of 99-year-old Bidvest Wits at the end of the 2019-2020 season‚ but soon ran into financial trouble‚ with reports of players not being paid.

TTM seemed bound for relegation in the first season of their new existence. But the arrival of Sello‚ who stabilised an apparently disastrous situation to a large extent‚ and brought in the coaching trio of Dylan Kerr‚ Mpho Maleka and David Mathebula‚ saw TTM end a respectable 12th.

“[The name] Marumo Gallants is a promise to all our fans that we will fight to continue to remain in the league for all time‚” Sello said.

He added: “The name was inspired by our journey from when we bought until the end of the season.”

Gallants will be based in Polokwane‚ Sello said.

Royal AM win another round in standoff with PSL

Second postponement of play-offs this week will leave the league facing a huge financial loss
Sport
2 hours ago

Chiefs aim to get Wydad to show some respect

Captain Bernard Parker says they have not forgotten the treatment handed out by their north African counterparts
Sport
23 hours ago

Baxter not on Chiefs bench for Caf semifinal showdown

Assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillion Sheppard will take charge of the match against Wydad Casablanca in Morocco
Sport
2 days ago
