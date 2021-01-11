TS Galaxy are expected to announce Owen da Gama‚ the former coach of the now defunct Highlands Park‚ as their new head coach on Monday.

Da Gama will replace Zipho Dlangalala who was handed the reins on a caretaker basis after the sacking of Dan Malesela towards the end of 2020.

The 3-0 Premiership loss against SuperSport United at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday seems to have prompted Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi to relieve former assistant coach Dlangalala who had overseen two matches from which the Rockets collected one point.

Galaxy had drawn 2-2 at home against Baroka FC in their first league match this year before another poor performance at home against third-placed United on Saturday.

The Mpumalanga club remains four places from bottom after winning one‚ drawing five and losing four of the 10 matches in their debut season in the top flight.

Sukazi bought Galaxy a place in SA’s elite league by acquiring the status of Highlands at the conclusion of last season.

Da Gama‚ who has been without a club since the demise of Highlands‚ will now return to the Premiership to coach a club brimming with players he was with at Highlands last season.

Those players include goalkeeper Marlon Heugh‚ Sphiwo Msimango‚ Bevan Fransman‚ Luckyboy Mokoena‚ Marks Monyai‚ Mlungisi Mbunjana‚ Reneilwe Letsholonyane‚ Mokete Mogalia and Lindokuhle Mbatha.

Galaxy will join Black Leopards (Dylan Kerr)‚ Maritzburg United (Ernst Middendorp)‚ Chippa United (Malesela) and AmaZulu FC (Benni McCarthy) as PSL clubs that have changed their head coaches before reaching the halfway mark of the 2020-21 campaign.

Galaxy’s sole victory came at home against AmaZulu in their second match in October. Da Gama‚ who had been with Highlands for a couple of seasons in the Premiership‚ might fancy his chances of lifting the Rockets from the relegation zone.

Galaxy’s next match is at home against the similarly struggling Malesela’s 15th-placed Chippa on Saturday.