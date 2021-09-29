Broos calls up talented teen Brooks again for Cup qualifier

Teenage sensation Ethan Brooks’ second call-up to Bafana Bafana squad for the World Cup qualifiers will inspire a lot of youngsters to believe that, with dedication and hard work, the dream of representing the national team is possible, regardless of age.

The talented 19-year-old TS Galaxy attacking midfielder was one of several beneficiaries from the sweeping changes made by Bafana coach Hugo Broos when the Belgian named his first squad ahead of the qualifiers.

Brooks was on the bench as Bafana were held to a goalless draw against Zimbabwe in Harare and started the match in the 1-0 win over Ghana in Johannesburg earlier in September, as Broos got his young team off to a commendable start.

Previous Bafana coaches and teenagers have been almost like water and oil over the years and Brooks understands what it means to have again cracked the nod for the World Cup qualifying journey as a teenager.

“It is an honour and a privilege to be called up again for my national team,” said the Johannesburg-born footballer, who turns 20 on November 2.

Brooks was this week included in Broos’ 23-member squad to face Ethiopia in back-to-back matches in Addis Ababa on October 9, and in Johannesburg three days later.

“I am just really excited to go out there and showcase my talent, if I am given an opportunity to play.

“It is very important that we win these two matches, as it will help us in terms of the [points] log and wanting to qualify,” said Brooks, the youngest member of Bafana Bafana squad.