Sport / Soccer

Man United’s Maguire sidelined and Shaw doubtful for Villarreal clash

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still hopeful injured defender Luke Shaw could make the squad

28 September 2021 - 19:52 Hritika Sharma
Harry Maguire. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/LAURENCE GRIFFITHS
Harry Maguire. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/LAURENCE GRIFFITHS

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will be sidelined for a few weeks with a calf injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Tuesday ahead of their Champions League group game against Villarreal.

Maguire and fellow defender Luke Shaw did not take part in Tuesday’s training session but Solskjaer added he was hopeful left-back Shaw could make the squad when United host Villarreal on Wednesday.

The two players were substituted after picking up injuries in the weekend’s 1-0 Premier League home loss to Aston Villa and Maguire’s injury could rule him out of England’s World Cup qualifiers in October.

“Harry is, more or less, definitely out and it doesn’t look good. It’s Harry’s calf and it might take a few weeks. Let’s see how quickly he recovers,” Solskjaer said. “Luke has been in today so I’ll give him a chance to be involved. He didn’t train with the team.”

United will also be without right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka after he was sent off during the 2-1 defeat by Young Boys in their Champions League opener.

“I have got Eric [Bailly], Raphael [Varane], Victor [Lindelof], Alex [Telles] and Diogo [Dalot] 100% fit. Hopefully Luke can be involved,” Solskjaer said.

United are bottom of Group F but Solskjaer said the Villarreal match, a repeat of last year’s Europa League final, was not a “must-win” game.

“It is a group stage, you need 10 or maybe 12 points to go through. If you end up with zero or one point after two games, you need four wins. [It is] not a must-win game but an important one,” Solskjaer said.

“We have played [Villarreal] five times, every time it has been a draw. They can play from the back. It is hard to press against them, which I thought we did well in the final.”

Solskjaer said he would continue to favour the midfield partnership of Scott McTominay and Fred.

“First of all the stats for the two together [show] we have had many good results,” he said. “The energy and desire, I really like to have the two of them. I can trust them to give us what they've got.”

Forward Marcus Rashford trained away from the main group as he continues his recovery from a shoulder injury, along with winger Amad Diallo.

Reuters

Former England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies at 83

The striker helped Liverpool win two league titles and their first FA Cup trophy in 1964/1965 under legendary manager Bill Shankly
Sport
4 hours ago

Guardiola hopes Messi plays when Man City and PSG meet

Manchester City manager praises Paris St Germain striker who could miss the Champions League group game after a knee injury
Sport
1 day ago

Tottenham fans vent their anger at off-colour Kane

The England captain has yet to score in the Premier League this season
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Foster urges All Blacks to complete Rugby ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Faf de Klerk taken aback by decisions against Boks
Sport / Rugby
3.
Tottenham fans vent their anger at off-colour Kane
Sport / Soccer
4.
Former England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Guardiola hopes Messi plays when Man City and PSG ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Mhlongo on Makaringe: ‘At Pirates you don’t need to shine, but deliver’

Sport / Soccer

We knew Chiefs’ defenders are slow, says Otladisa

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns coach Mngqithi wary about unpredictable Arrows

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.