Sport / Soccer MNINAWA NTLOKO: Baxter faces a mammoth task placating Amakhosi fans B L Premium

I have a cousin in the Eastern Cape who loves Kaizer Chiefs so much that a huge chunk of his salary goes towards activities related to the Soweto club.

He has an insane number of jerseys, tracksuits and other memorabilia, and I don’t think I’ve seen him clad in anything else at weekends. He swore years ago that his children would be Chiefs fans whether they liked it or not and began the indoctrination of his now teenage sons from a young age...