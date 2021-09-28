Sport / Soccer

Sundowns brush Arrows aside to cruise into final

28 September 2021 - 21:33 Mahlatse Mphpahlele
Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundown. Picture: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/BACKPAGEPIX
Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundown. Picture: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/BACKPAGEPIX

Mamelodi Sundowns booked a place in the MTN8 final after a dominant 3-0 win over Golden Arrows in the second leg of their semifinal  at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday night.

Sundowns advanced to the final with the aggregate score of 4-1 after this win that was secured through first half goals by on-form striker Peter Shalulile and defender Divine Lunga.

With this win, their fifth in all competitions so far this season, the Brazilians will play the winner of the other semifinal  between Swallows and Cape Town City which is to be played at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday.

For all their recent domestic dominance, Sundowns have never lifted the MTN8 trophy in its current guise. Their last win was when they beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 in 2007 when the competition was known as the SAA Supa8.

It is also worth noting that after this result, Sundowns have only conceded three goals after eight matches in all competitions this season while they have scored 15.

Sundowns opened the scoring as early as the fourth minute when Arrows goalkeeper Sifiso Mlungwana spilled a snap shot by impressive Kutumela into the path of Namibian international Shalulile who made no mistake.

In what was Shalulile’s second goal of the tournament, Sundowns cut through the Arrows midfield with a delightful move that also involved Themba Zwane, Andile Jali and Haashim Domingo.

Arrows did not take Sundowns’ opening goal lying down as they responded with an immediate counter attack and it resulted with attacker Velemseni Ndwandwe forcing a diving save from Reyaad Pieterse.

Lunga, who made  his first start for the Brazilians after joining  them in the off-season, did not celebrate his goal in respect to Arrows who recruited him from Chicken Inn of Zimbabwe in 2018.

It could have been worse for Arrows just before the break when Kutumela, who contributed two assists in the opening half, watched in disbelief when his header from Domingo’s cross hit the upright.

There were no goals in the second half but Arrows notably improved their attacking tempo with the likes of Michael Gumede, Ndwandwe, Pule Mmodi and Nduduzo Sibiya creating most of their chances.

One of the most notable moments of the second half came in the closing stages when Pieterse and Arrows captain  Nkosinathi Sibiya were stretched off the field after a nasty clash of heads.

The last act of the night was a stunning long range goal by substitute attacker Neo Maema as the Brazilians stormed into the final in sensational style.

Going getting tough for Stuart Baxter at Chiefs second time around

An uninspiring display at Marumo Gallants on Sunday is cause for concern
Sport
5 hours ago

Misfiring Chiefs lucky to sneak a point against bottom side Gallants

The Limpopo side looked the better team and were hardly tested by an underperforming Chiefs side
Sport
2 days ago

Banyana off to winning start against Malawi in Cosafa Cup

The South Africans were so dominant that the 2-1 scoreline seemed an injustice, yet Banyana had only themselves to blame
Sport
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Foster urges All Blacks to complete Rugby ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Faf de Klerk taken aback by decisions against Boks
Sport / Rugby
3.
Tottenham fans vent their anger at off-colour Kane
Sport / Soccer
4.
Man United’s Maguire sidelined and Shaw doubtful ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Former England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Baxter faces a mammoth task placating Amakhosi fans

Sport / Soccer

Man United’s Maguire sidelined and Shaw doubtful for Villarreal clash

Sport / Soccer

Mhlongo on Makaringe: ‘At Pirates you don’t need to shine, but deliver’

Sport / Soccer

We knew Chiefs’ defenders are slow, says Otladisa

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.