Sport / Soccer

Thierry Henry confirms Spotify CEO takeover offer to Arsenal owners

Club’s American owners dismiss talk of a sale backed by Arsenal greats Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira

04 May 2021 - 18:20 Manasi Pathak
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Bengaluru — Spotify CEO and founder Daniel Ek has contacted Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke’s family to make an offer to buy the Premier League club but a takeover could be drawn out, former France international Thierry Henry said.

Ek said last week he had secured the funds to buy Arsenal, valued at $2.8bn, according to Forbes. British media reported Arsenal greats Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira were backing Ek’s bid.

But the club’s American owners, under fire from fans after the north London outfit’s failed attempt to form a breakaway European Super League, have dismissed talk of a sale.

Kroenke and Josh, his son and director, put out a joint statement in response to Ek’s interest, saying they remain “100% committed to Arsenal” and were not interested in selling a stake in the club.

“He [Ek] already reached out [to the Kroenke family] and said himself that he had collected the funds to make sure that he can put in a good bid,” Henry told Sky Sports. “They now need to listen. A lot of people have been screaming that they want the owner out. We are trying to offer a solution involving the fans and getting the DNA of the club back.

“One thing that I want to reiterate is that Daniel will not move away, he will be there waiting to see if they want to sell.

“That is going to take a very long time, we know what we want to do, but first and foremost we need to make sure that we can take over, if they are listening.”

Spotify and Arsenal both declined to comment on Henry’s observations. Arsenal were among six English clubs who signed up for the proposed European Super League project before withdrawing amid a storm of protest from fans, players and the British government.

Arsenal are ninth in the Premier League standings and in the semifinals of the Europa League. 

Reuters

Man United, Liverpool match called off after fans storm stadium

Irate fans protest against Manchester United’s owners
Sport
2 days ago

Man United to punish fans who committed criminal acts in protests

English club says it will work with police to identify those involved in violence and causing damage
Sport
1 day ago

Inter Milan crowned champions of Italy for first time in 11 years

Inter draw 1-1 with second-placed Atalanta to clinch  their first Serie A title
Sport
1 day ago

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz ‘desperate for more starts’ after brace against Fulham

German 21-year-old midfielder reminds coach Thomas Tuchel of his worth
Sport
2 days ago

Everton missed big opportunity in race for Europe, says Carlo Ancelotti

Manager describes his team’s poor home record as unbelievable and ‘difficult to explain’
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Benni McCarthy to coach Bafana at the top of the ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
White has misgivings over new trial laws for ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Sithebe appointment as CEO of new racing operator ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
India halts cricket as Covid-19 cases hit ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
'Shocked’ Warner responding well to IPL axing — ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Benni McCarthy to coach Bafana at the top of the rumour mill

Sport / Soccer

Zinnbauer defends cautious Bucs approach in loss to Sundowns

Sport / Soccer

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy heaps praise on his players

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns outclass Pirates as they return to the summit

Sport / Soccer

Juventus and Milan campaigns in danger of falling apart

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.