Sport / Soccer

Benni McCarthy to coach Bafana at the top of the rumour mill

His possible appointment draws mixed reactions from football followers on social media

03 May 2021 - 18:12 Cebelihle Bhengu
Benni McCarthy. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ZIYAAD DOUGLAS
AmaZulu FC head coach Benni McCarthy is trending on Twitter after reports that he will be joining the national team.

Neither he nor the SA Football Association (Safa) has confirmed the news, but the association is expected to make the formal announcement on Wednesday.

Sources privy to talks at Safa House told Sunday Times McCarthy will join the team after finishing the season with AmaZulu on May 29.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe confirmed a deal has been signed with a new coach but would not confirm if it is McCarthy.

McCarthy has made it no secret he has his sights set on coaching the national team. “As a former player and a manager now, you would want to be in charge of the best teams in the country.

“If that comes with the responsibility of taking your national team that’s been struggling, it is something I wouldn’t rule out. I would think hard about it because nothing would make me prouder than to manage my country and qualify us for a World Cup tournament,” McCarthy said.

The reports have been met with mixed reactions on social media. Some welcomed the possibility, while others said he would be better off staying at AmaZulu. 

