Away goal gives Bloemfontein Celtic advantage in semifinal

SuperSport United came from behind to force a 1-1 draw at home against Bloemfontein Celtic in the MTN8 first-leg semifinal in rainy conditions in Atteridgeville on Sunday.

The visitors will feel they have the advantage having scored the crucial away goal that will force SuperSport to score at least once to advance to the final when Celtic host the second leg in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

It took Celtic just 15 minutes to score after captain Ndumiso Mabena rounded off a fine team move to put the ball past the advancing Ronwen Williams in the United goal to take the lead at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

SuperSport tried to keep a high defensive line but were at sixes and sevens as the central pairing of veteran Clayton Daniels and Bongani Khumalo struggled against the speedy Celtic forwards.

Celtic coach John Maduka’s tactics were shaken up as key midfielder Lantshene Phalane came off clutching his groin with almost half an hour played and was replaced with Given Mashikinya.

Celtic had another injury scare shortly afterwards when goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane failed to get up from a diving save he made to deny Jamie Webber.

The keeper fell awkwardly after making the save and looked to have been dazed. He received medical attention for several minutes on the pitch but was able to finish the first half.

It was a first half which largely belonged to Celtic. The visitors were mostly comfortable on the ball and made the home side chase shadows.

But United started the second half brightly and wasted no time in finding the back of the net with Zambian live wire Ghampani Lungu pouncing on a loose ball in the Celtic box to make it 1-1.

The second half was scrappy with the heavy rain not helping matters.

Celtic keeper Mabokgwane found himself at the end of another awkward fall similar to the one in the first period and was stretchered off to be replaced by Sipho Chaine.

However‚ Celtic will start the second leg at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday as favourites with their away goal but will first have to shift focus to Premiership action with a tricky home encounter against Orlando Pirates‚ who outclassed Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 on Saturday to put one foot in the R8m final.

Chiefs will play host to TS Galaxy on Wednesday as they look to gain momentum in the Premiership.