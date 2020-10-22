Sport / Soccer Premier Soccer League Sundowns’ Themba Zwane and Pitso Mosimane dominate PSL awards BL PREMIUM

The Mamelodi Sundowns fairy tale received a fitting ending after midfielder Themba Zwane and larger-than-life former coach Pitso Mosimane dominated the Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards on Thursday night.

Sundowns walked away with the treble last season — they won the league, the Telkom TKO and the Nedbank Cup — and it was hardly a surprise they dominated the evening.