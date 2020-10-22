Premier Soccer League
Sundowns’ Themba Zwane and Pitso Mosimane dominate PSL awards
22 October 2020 - 21:41
The Mamelodi Sundowns fairy tale received a fitting ending after midfielder Themba Zwane and larger-than-life former coach Pitso Mosimane dominated the Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards on Thursday night.
Sundowns walked away with the treble last season — they won the league, the Telkom TKO and the Nedbank Cup — and it was hardly a surprise they dominated the evening.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now