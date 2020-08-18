RSC Anderlecht’s social media administrators have called Percy Tau “an absolute baller” after he struck a gem of a goal, chipping St Truiden goalkeeper Kenny Steppe to score on debut in his new club’s 3-1 Jupiler Pro League win on Sunday.

Tau came off the bench in the 64th minute for Michel Vlap at Anderlecht’s Lotto Park home ground in Brussels. RSC have started with a win and a draw in their first two Belgian top-flight matches.

In the third minute of injury time, Tau brought down a punt upfield from defender Elias Cobbaut‚ turned‚ and with options to pass‚ audaciously chipped in over Steppe from the edge of the area.

Tau showed a number of good touches and some of his classic skills in his half-hour introduction for his new team‚ where he is on loan from the English Premier League’s Brighton & Hove Albion.

The goal prompted Anderlecht’s official Twitter account‚ which has been swamped by SA football supporters since Tau switched from last season’s Belgian champions, Club Brugge, to RSC‚ to post a video of the strike‚ writing: “If you missed the goal Mzansi here it is. Percy Tau is an absolute baller.”

Anderlecht‚ who finished eighth last season‚ began the 2020/2021 Jupiler Pro League with a 2-2 away draw against Mechelen.