Tau set for another loan spell in Belgium

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki was looking forward to watching Percy Tau play in the English Premier League next season, but will now have to be content with seeing the player compete elsewhere after it emerged he could be heading to Belgium side Anderlecht on another loan agreement.

Belgium media reported on Monday that Anderlecht are in the final stages of talks with English side Brighton & Hove Albion to secure Tau on loan for next season. This latest agreement would see him stay on in Belgium for a third season after the end of his loan deal with Club Brugge in the last campaign.

Ntseki said while he would have loved to see Tau test himself in the Premier League‚ the striker’s detour to Anderlecht could prove to be beneficial for his development.

“In situations like these we are more worried about him playing regularly and enjoying his football,” Ntseki said. “Let us hope that things turn out positively for him wherever he goes.”

Tau signed a four-year contract with Brighton from Mamelodi Sundowns two years ago, but was immediately loaned out to Belgian B Division side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on a season-long deal. He did not return to Brighton at the end of that season and was instead shipped out to Club Brugge on another loan deal during the last campaign.

“Football is a career and as long as he can go to Anderlecht and play regularly‚ get his confidence up‚ get more playing minutes under his belt‚ then I think his chance will come to play in a bigger league. In this case maybe he will go back to Brighton and start playing‚” said Ntseki.