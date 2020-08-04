Percy Tau will play on loan at Anderlecht for the coming Belgian Jupiler Pro League season‚ reports in Belgium have confirmed.

Newspaper Gazet van Antwerpen said Tau arrived back in Belgium — where he turned out with mixed success for league champions Club Brugge last season — from SA on Monday to tie up a loan deal with RSC Anderlecht. The 2020/2021 Belgian league season kicks off on Saturday.

This will be Bafana Bafana and former Mamelodi Sundowns star Tau’s third club in as many seasons on loan from English Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion.

He turned out in the second tier for Royal Union St Gilloise in 2018/2019‚ winning the Belgian First Division B’s player of the season award. This past season Tau started on fire in the top tier for Brugge‚ but faded notably as the season progressed.

“As announced‚ Percy Tau will play for Anderlecht next season. That loans him for one season without a purchase option from the English Brighton & Hove Albion‚” Gazet van Antwerpen said.

“By the way‚ Tau already has a serious past in Belgium. First he was loaned to Union in 1B by his employer. He made such an impression that season‚ including in a Cup match at Anderlecht‚ that Club Brugge saw something in him.

“The South African made a great start last year and captured a lot of supporters’ hearts‚ but completely disappeared afterwards. The people of Bruges therefore decided not to continue with the flank attacker.

“Anderlecht still see value in Tau. He has to compete on the flank with Jeremy Doku. With his attractive playing style‚ Anderlecht hopes that Tau can quickly conquer the hearts of the purple and white fans.”

Tau also earned Caf Champions League and Europa League experience in 2019/2020‚ playing against the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United. A 2016 Caf Champions League winner with Sundowns‚ Tau has 24 caps and nine goals for Bafana.