RSC Anderlecht have released a video of player-manager and former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany welcoming new loan signing Percy Tau to the club.

The 26-year-old Bafana Bafana forward concluded his loan agreement for the 2020/2021 season to Anderlecht from English Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday‚ after spending last season at Belgian Jupiler Pro League champions Club Brugge.

Kompany told Tau it is Anderlecht’s task to get the player to the Premier League with Brighton.

“Welcome‚ welcome‚ so happy to see you here. And I just want to say I hope this is going to be an amazing journey for you‚” Kompany‚ the Belgium national team legend‚ tells Tau in the video published on Anderlecht’s Twitter account.

“And you said you’re coming here for the next step‚ so we’re going to push you‚ and to be the best player you can be. And I know that they’re looking back to you in the Premier League‚ so it’s our role to bring you there.”

Tau was characteristically understated when asked by Kompany about his first experiences at Anderlecht. “Ja‚ it was OK. I don’t complain much‚” he said. “I don’t know. I haven’t seen the whole office‚ the whole ground. But they’ve introduced me to everyone and I’m excited to be here.”

Kompany responded: “Bring a positive energy. Push our young players at the club to be better.” Tau is viewed as a key player to bring experience and push some of Anderlecht’s young players‚ also adding quality in attack.

He started brightly last season at Club Brugge‚ but faded as the season went on. It was the Tau of the first part of the season that Anderlecht will be hoping to coax back into action over the course of the full 2020/2021 campaign as they seek to improve on a disappointing eighth place in 2019/2020.

Anderlecht might just be the right fit for Tau. The club has a long history of bringing through African players‚ long before it was fashionable‚ including Zairean Julien Kialunda in the 1960s‚ and Zambian Charly Musonda and late Nigeria coach Stephen Keshi in the 1980s.

Kompany has been player-manager of Anderlecht‚ working with Belgian coaching legend Franky Vercauteren as his head coach.