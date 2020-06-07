Highlands stick with R30m price tag on Shalulile

Highlands Park chair Larry Brookstone will not budge on the club’s evaluation of Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns target Peter Shalulile.

The Lions of the North’s chief is adamant that Shalulile is worth R30m and prospective suitors will have to meet the asking price.

“Peter Shalulile is worth R30m no doubt. He's rated better than Percy Tau. Rated better than Keagan Dolly‚” said Brookstone. “And these are international ratings. He's prolific. He is able to assimilate to an environment he does in.”

Asked who decides on the market value of the players in SA‚ Brookstone said: “I think primarily [that's] because the buying teams don't want the market to know how much they paid [transfer and values] for the player‚” he said. “Either because they [team owners] paid smaller amount [of money] than they want the market to think.

“Or, alternatively, where they paid a lot of money and they don't want the market to realise they are paying that kind of money out for players.