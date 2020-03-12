Sport / Soccer

Ronaldo in isolation but ‘symptom-free’

The Juventus striker is taking precautions after contact with fellow player who tested positive for Covid-19

12 March 2020 - 18:44 Agency Staff
Cristiano Ronaldo, left. Picture: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ
Lisbon — Cristiano Ronaldo has been in quarantine in Madeira for several days but is not showing any symptoms of the coronavirus contracted by a Juventus teammate, local authorities in Portugal said on Thursday.

“Ronaldo left Italy a few days ago and his isolation hasn’t just started now,” said Pedro Ramos, a member of the Madeira regional government in charge of health. “Both the athlete and his family are symptomless,” he added.

Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, though the club said he was not exhibiting any symptoms.

“The players, members of staff and all those who came into contact [with Rugani] are in voluntary isolation. Ronaldo ... is in Madeira and is staying there until further notice,” the Serie A club told AFP.

Ronaldo travelled to his hometown of Madeira last week to visit his mother, who had suffered a stroke.

Portugal has suspended flights to and from Italy until March 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Portuguese health authorities on Thursday reported a total of 78 infections in the country. 

AFP

