Features / Cover Story Coronavirus: The problem with the messaging While some companies clearly get the importance of acting proactively to address the risk of the coronavirus for staff and customers, others seem to be floundering to do, and say, the right thing BL PREMIUM

At this point there’s very little we know for sure about the long-term damage to our economy as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. But there is one point of certainty: ways in which we can control the disease’s spread.

The steps are blindingly simple: work from home if you display cold-like symptoms, avoid public gatherings, cough and sneeze into your sleeve or elbow, wash your hands regularly and don’t shake hands.