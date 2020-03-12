Features / Cover Story Behind the worldwide coronavirus fallout From sanitisers made at home or in prisons, to devastating drops in car sales and travel numbers as well as supply-chain disruptions, the knock-on effects of the coronavirus are still spreading worldwide BL PREMIUM

Writer Derek Shevel* lives and works in New York. He’s been making his own hand sanitiser over the past week, as there’s none available on the shelves or on Amazon. It’s two-thirds rubbing alcohol, one-third aloe vera and some lavender or tea-tree essential oils — a variant on a recipe that’s being used around the US.

"People are price-gouging on Amazon, so that’s why I’m making my own," he says.