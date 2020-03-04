Sport / Soccer

Mokwena lends a hand at Chippa United

04 March 2020 - 17:02 Tiisetso Malepa
Rulani Mokwena. Picture: ANESH DEBIKY / GALLO IMAGES
Rulani Mokwena. Picture: ANESH DEBIKY / GALLO IMAGES

Rulani Mokwena has surfaced at Chippa United after Orlando Pirates announced on Wednesday that their assistant coach had left the club to join the Port Elizabeth-based side until the end of the season.

Mokwena becomes the fourth mentor to coach Chippa this season and steps into the seat vacated by Norman Mapeza‚ who resigned on Monday.

Clinton Larsen started the campaign at Chippa and was replaced in September by caretaker Duran Francis‚ who was replaced in early October by Mapeza.

Mokwena himself was replaced as Pirates interim coach in December and German mentor Josef Zinnbauer assumed the reins following a string of poor results.

Mokwena has now been tasked with the responsibility of steering Chippa away from the relegation zone with seven matches remaining for the Eastern Cape club.

He has some work to do as the 11th placed side are five points away from the quicksand with 25 points to show for their trouble in this campaign.

“Mokwena joins the Chilli Boys until the end of the season‚” Pirates announced on Wednesday. “He will be joined at United by Michael Loftman.”

United chair Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi pledged to give Mokwena the support he needs to succeed in the Eastern Cape.

“Having worked with both Mamelodi Sundowns and having steered Orlando Pirates during the current season‚ Chippa United FC is confident he will prove to be an asset on all facets‚ including development‚” said Mpengesi on Wednesday.

Pirates also revealed that “Mokwena has recently returned from an overseas trip which saw him visiting some European football clubs for a benchmarking exercise”.

There was mystery over the status of Mokwena as a member of the Pirates technical team after he disappeared from the Buccaneers bench after his removal from the interim seat.

He sat on the bench as assistant on one occasion‚ in Zinnbauer’s first match in a 3-1 victory against Black Leopards at Orlando Stadium on December 21.

Chippa travel to Johannesburg to face Bidvest Wits in Johannesburg on Saturday and Mokwena will be on the bench for the Chilli Boys.

Keagan Dolly close to returning for Montpellier action

The wing has endured an injury-ravaged last few seasons‚ but is hoping to get some game time
Sport
46 minutes ago

Mosimane must figure out how to ‘unpark’ Al Ahly’s bus

Egyptian giants will try to defend a two-goal advantage in the African Champions League
Sport
2 hours ago

Sundowns hope ‘home noise’ will produce a symphony of goals

Pitso Mosimane’s men face a real challenge if they are to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Al Ahly
Sport
23 hours ago

Leopards sub in great chain reaction

A premiership match against Polokwane City was halted when the referee ordered Xolani Ndlovu to remove a neck adornment
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
I want my Olympic gold‚ Le Clos says after dope ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Proteas newbie Kyle Verreynne keen to keep ball ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Sharks shift gear for Jaguares clash
Sport / Rugby
4.
Alberts destined to stand taller on Lions tour
Sport / Rugby
5.
Derby result was a lot more than a win for Kaizer ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Pirates in the dark about coach’s whereabouts

Sport / Soccer

We will be even better‚ warns Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer

Sport / Soccer

Pirates non-committal on January transfer possibilities

Sport / Soccer

Orlando Pirates aim to deliver on Operation Festive Season

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.