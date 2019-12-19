Orlando Pirates cannot comment on what they will do in the January transfer market until new coach Josef Zinnbauer has had a chance to assess his squad‚ Bucs administrative manager Floyd Mbele has said.

Zinnbauer‚ who has yet to finalise his work permit‚ will not be on the bench when Pirates end 2019 with their Absa Premiership fixture against Black Leopards at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 3.30pm). Caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena will remain in charge.

It seems unlikely that a coach so new to the Premier Soccer League as Zinnbauer will aim to make too many January signings‚ especially given the size of Pirates’ squad‚ which contains 35 registered players‚ according to Transfermarkt.com.

If anything‚ the coach might aim to reduce the size of the squad‚ which was built for the purpose of competing domestically and on the continent, an aim that no longer applies after Pirates exited the CAF Champions League in the preliminary round in August.

Mbele was asked if Pirates have an idea yet on their intentions in January’s transfer window.

“I mean we obviously have just appointed a new coach. So I think it’s only fair that the coach gets to assess all the players who we have‚ and then take things from there‚” he said.

This might mean Zinnbauer taking until about mid-January to make some decisions on areas he might feel need strengthening‚ or more likely players who might be released.

“Well look‚ I don’t want to be too presumptuous‚” Mbele said.

“I think it’s good. We have appointed a coach. He’s working with the technical team. Let him decide. So I don’t want to say it will take him a week or three weeks. Then already I would be putting him under pressure. It’s only fair.”