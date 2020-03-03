Referee Thokozani Mkhize might have erred by allowing Black Leopards substitute Xolani Ndlovu to play on with an adornment around his neck‚ eventually covered by a plaster, in one of local football’s more bizarre incidents on Sunday.

The incident does pose a question about customs‚ traditions and beliefs and their role in football.

The premiership match between Leopards and Polokwane City was halted as the referee ordered Ndlovu to remove a white woollen chain from around his neck, not long after Ndlovu had come on as a 72nd-minute substitute.

But the 24-year-old midfielder‚ now in his third season at the club‚ refused‚ leaving his side having to play with 10 men while he argued with the match officials.

After a few minutes‚ Leopards’ medical staff strapped the chain down under sticky plaster‚ making almost a collar for the player.

Mkhize then allowed him to return to the field.

“This [the adornment] is something he got from his family. He got seriously sick sometime back and went to a church for a cure and has worn it ever since. Everyone has their own beliefs‚” Leopards’ general manager, Tshifhiwa Thidiela, said.

But whether he should have been allowed to wear such an object is open to interpretation.

Law 4 on player equipment reads:

A player must not use equipment or wear anything that is dangerous.

All items of jewellery (necklaces‚ rings‚ bracelets‚ earrings‚ leather bands‚ rubber bands‚ and the like) are forbidden and must be removed.

Using tape to cover jewellery is not permitted.

The players must be inspected before the start of the match and substitutes before they enter the field of play.

If a player is wearing or using unauthorised or dangerous equipment, or jewellery, the referee must order the player to remove the item.

He must leave the field of play at the next stoppage if unable or unwilling to comply.

A player who refuses to comply or wears the item again must be cautioned.

It could be argued that a woollen chain is not dangerous nor is it an item of jewellery.

Ndlovu is not the first to wear such an object: players have previously worn traditional animal-skin arm bracelets in domestic football.

But top refereeing expert Jerome Damon‚ now a Fifa instructor‚ says the law applies to all items of adornment‚ even if made of wool.

“The rule is clear and it is designed for everyone to follow in that it does not discriminate or leave any loopholes. It is very emphatic‚” he said.

It is the second time action has been taken against Ndlovu. He was also told to tape the adornment in a game against Bloemfontein Celtic in February.