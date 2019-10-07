Tau in doubt for Bafana’s clash against Mali

Bafana Bafana star striker Percy Tau is an injury doubt for the Nelson Mandela Challenge international friendly against Mali in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Tau limped off the field towards the end of the first half of Club Brugge’s match against KAA Gent in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday‚ putting his participation for Bafana in serious doubt.

He was replaced in the 41st minute of the 4-0 victory over Gent as Brugge opened up a three-point lead at the top of the standings to continue the good form they showed in the 2-2 draw against Real Madrid last week.

Tau started in a three-man attack but his ankle was bruised after a tackle in the build-up to the second goal, scored by Senegalese Krepin Diatta after 28 minutes.

He continued for the next 13 minutes but had to be withdrawn in what is potentially a blow for new Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki.

If Tau is ruled out of the friendly‚ Ntseki’s attacking options will be affected as he has been looking for the striker to help engineer a win against the unpredictable Malians.

The SA Football Association (Safa) will request a medical report from Brugge on the extent of Tau’s injury and it is likely that he will travel to Johannesburg for a further medical examination by Bafana’s medical team.

Fifa rules allow for Tau to travel from Belgium to SA to be further assessed by Bafana’s medical team.

Brugge may try to persuade Safa not to invite Tau to travel to Johannesburg because they have key games in the Belgian league and a Uefa Champions League tie against Paris St Germain at home on October 22.

Brugge’s win on Sunday means they remain unbeaten after 15 games in all competitions this season‚ winning 10 of them where Tau has played nine times and scored twice.