Mosimane tips ‘well-rested’ Kaizer Chiefs to win the league title

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has tipped Kaizer Chiefs as firm favourites to win the league this season and end their four-year trophy drought.

Never one to mince his words, Mosimane said coach Ernst Middendorp’s charges are favourites because they are well-rested.

Amakhosi last won the league at the end of the 2014-15 campaign in which they pipped Sundowns by two points.

They are not playing in the MTN8 and have not qualified for any of the Caf club competitions.

“I call them a well-rested team‚” said Mosimane‚ perhaps with a tinge of mind games.

“They should be able to compete for the league because they are playing on Saturday and then again the next Saturday. They have the energy and time to fix their problems at training.

“Sorry‚ we [Sundowns] have to play every three days‚ but they [Chiefs] are the favourites for me and that is what I said about Bidvest Wits last year because they also didn’t have anything to do [outside the league].”

Mosimane said Chiefs’ failure to finish inside the top eight last season will motivate the players in the campaign.

“When you don’t have top eight and Caf competitions‚ and you are a big team like Chiefs with pride and integrity for the badge‚ it is normal to come out like this‚” he said.

“How low can they go? I mean they hit it last season and they are coming back and they are strong. They are doing very well. They fight a lot but it is normal. When I came to Sundowns in December‚ we finished out of the top eight at number nine and that’s where Chiefs finished last year.”

Chiefs have started the campaign promisingly as they sit at the top of the pile with 19 points from eight matches. They are on a three-match winning streak.