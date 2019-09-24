Sport / Soccer

Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat on target as Chiefs down AmaZulu

Usuthu stuck at bottom of log without a win from six matches

24 September 2019 - 20:23 Ofentse Ratsie
Leonardo Castro of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates his goal during the Absa Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Kaizer Chiefs at King Zwelithini Stadium on September 24, 2019 in Durban. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ANESH DEBIKY
Kaizer Chiefs returned to winning ways when beating AmaZulu 2-0 in a tense league match marked by some questionable officiating at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Tuesday.

Second-half goals from Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat were enough to give coach Ernst Middendorp’s charges the all-important victory just days after the visitors’ first defeat of the season against Polokwane City at FNB Stadium.

The win continued Chiefs’ dominance over AmaZulu, but the match officials ensured they would remain central in discussions about the game for the rest of the week after the Durban side had two goals disallowed. Chiefs also had reason to feel aggrieved after Lebo Manyama’s effort was turned down by the officials.

Chiefs started the match the brighter of the two sides and should have gone ahead as early as the fifth minute, but Manyama’s attempt went over the bar after a superb pass from the fast-improving Reeve Frosler.

Play was stopped in the 24th minute after a collision of heads between Samir Nurkovic and Tsepo Gumede as the two players received treatment. Chiefs were later forced to introduce Castro after Nurkovic suffered another head injury just before the halftime break.

AmaZulu certainly asked questions of their own and the combination of Ovidy Karuru and Siyethemba Sithebe upfront continued to threaten the visitors’ rearguard‚ forcing goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune to make a save and concede a corner in the 37th minute.

The home side began to enjoy more of the ball after play resumed in the second half, but it was Chiefs who looked the more dangerous of the two sides whenever given a chance to counterattack, with George Maluleka‚ Bernard Parker and Billiat notable in transition from defence to attack.

AmaZulu settled as the second period progressed and looked particularly dangerous through the overlapping runs of Sithebe.

Usuthu continued to probe and made an attacking substitution when Talent Chawapihwa replaced Sphesihle Maduna in the 64th minute.

Chiefs did all the attacking but could not find a way past standout performer Siyabonga Mbatha‚ who made a number of telling saves in the AmaZulu goal.

Khune gave a good account of himself in the Chiefs goal after returning to the starting line-up for the first since December after a long-term injury.

New AmaZulu coach Jozef Vukusic will have his work cut out as his team remain rooted to the bottom of the log without a win after six matches.

