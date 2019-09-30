Kaizer Chiefs will be without Itumeleng Khune‚ George Maluleka and Reeve Frosler for Tuesday’s league game against Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium.

Chiefs beat Baroka FC at FNB Stadium on Tuesday and Khune‚ who recently returned from a long-term injury‚ came off in the 28th minute with an injury coach Ernst Middendorp could not specify. Maluleka was replaced on the stroke of halftime by Willard Katsande.

With the Fifa break looming‚ Tuesday’s game will be Chiefs third in seven days‚ but their previous two games have seen Chiefs collect six points having also beaten AmaZulu last week.

Golden Arrows surrendered a two-goal lead against Stellenbosch FC to draw on Saturday.

Middendorp was aware of how the game will test his team’s depth‚ even though they will have the benefit of a break where injured players will have enough time to recover.

“We’ve got George out and he’s not available for Tuesday. Nor is Itu Khune and Samir Nurkovic. We can continue and with Dumisani Zuma‚ I don’t quite know‚” Middendorp said.

“I had to move Reeve Frosler from defence up the field for the last six minutes and he will not be available for Tuesday. That hits us‚ so the priority isn’t about to win three games in a row.”

While Golden Arrows started the season badly‚ they have been consistent without being spectacular. They have not won a game since August 24 when they beat Chippa United 2-1 at home but also have not lost, with four consecutive draws.

Arrows‚ coached by former Kaizer Chiefs mentor Steve Komphela‚ have not lost to Chiefs in three matches, with two wins and a draw.

Middendorp said Arrows are a tricky outfit.

“It’s going to be an interesting game‚” he said. “Golden Arrows recently played Cape Town City and they were particularly successful with the result there after being 1-0 down there.”