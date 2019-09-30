Sport / Soccer

Chiefs lose three key players to injury

Injury-plagued Amakhosi face Golden Arrows in a league game on Tuesday

30 September 2019 - 16:37 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Ernst Middendorp of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Kaizer Chiefs at King Zwelithini Stadium on September 24, 2019 in Durban. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ANESH DEBIKY
Ernst Middendorp of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Kaizer Chiefs at King Zwelithini Stadium on September 24, 2019 in Durban. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ANESH DEBIKY

Kaizer Chiefs will be without Itumeleng Khune‚ George Maluleka and Reeve Frosler for Tuesday’s league game against Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium.

Chiefs beat Baroka FC at FNB Stadium on Tuesday and Khune‚ who recently returned from a long-term injury‚ came off in the 28th minute with an injury coach Ernst Middendorp could not specify. Maluleka was replaced on the stroke of halftime by Willard Katsande.

With the Fifa break looming‚ Tuesday’s game will be Chiefs third in seven days‚ but their previous two games have seen Chiefs collect six points having also beaten AmaZulu last week.

Golden Arrows surrendered a two-goal lead against Stellenbosch FC to draw on Saturday.

Middendorp was aware of how the game will test his team’s depth‚ even though they will have the benefit of a break where injured players will have enough time to recover.

“We’ve got George out and he’s not available for Tuesday. Nor is Itu Khune and Samir Nurkovic. We can continue and with Dumisani Zuma‚ I don’t quite know‚” Middendorp said.

“I had to move Reeve Frosler from defence up the field for the last six minutes and he will not be available for Tuesday. That hits us‚ so the priority isn’t about to win three games in a row.”

While Golden Arrows started the season badly‚ they have been consistent without being spectacular. They have not won a game since August 24 when they beat Chippa United 2-1 at home but also have not lost, with four consecutive draws.

Arrows‚ coached by former Kaizer Chiefs mentor Steve Komphela‚ have not lost to Chiefs in three matches, with two wins and a draw.

Middendorp said Arrows are a tricky outfit.

“It’s going to be an interesting game‚” he said. “Golden Arrows recently played Cape Town City and they were particularly successful with the result there after being 1-0 down there.”

 

Brockie to make his Maritzburg debut at last

Player was signed on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns on the last day of the transfer window but has not yet played for the club
Sport
5 days ago

Steve Komphela highlights fitness as Golden Arrows’ weapon

Durban team scoop a valuable away point after playing a high-pressing game against Cape Town City
Sport
6 days ago

Tinkler hopes misfiring Maritzburg can find target against Sundowns

United desperate for a victory
Sport
1 week ago

Pirates gear up for bloody Wits battle despite neutral ground

Coach Rhulani Mokwena says The Clever Boys have a strong defence and are well-coached
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

AmaZulu axe coach Johnson

Sport / Soccer

Siviwe Mpengesi makes Clinton Larsen another former Chippa coach

Sport / Soccer

Striker Samir Nurkovic aims to steer Chiefs to ‘land of trophies’

Sport / Soccer

SA U-23s struck by club vs country issue

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.