Mokwena and McCarthy downplay their ‘handbags’ tiff

Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City coaches explain away their heated touchline confrontation

30 September 2019 - 15:26 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Rulani Mokwena during the Absa Premiership match between AmaZulu at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban. Picture: ANESH DEBIKY / GALLO IMAGES
Rulani Mokwena during the Absa Premiership match between AmaZulu at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban. Picture: ANESH DEBIKY / GALLO IMAGES

Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena and his Cape Town City counterpart Benni McCarthy have downplayed the tense confrontation that played out in the second half of the thrilling 3-3 draw between the two sides at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Mokwena and McCarthy had a heated exchange on the touchline but they insisted after the game that the incident happened in the heat of the moment.

McCarthy explained that he was not impressed with Mokwena as the Pirates coach kept on kicking the balls away at a time when the Bucs were leading 3-2.

“I felt that because he was winning‚ he was kicking the balls away‚” said McCarthy. “If you can’t respect my players‚ you don’t deserve my respect and felt he needed to know.

“When it was 3-3‚ he was chasing the balls. I told him you want to play quick but when you were winning you kick the balls away. Now because we have equalised‚ you are rushing and there are three to four balls on the pitch.

“IThat is what annoyed me the most because I would never do that. There is a new rule apparently that a coach can get a booking for kicking the ball.”

Mokwena referred to their confrontation as a “handbags” incident in which no harm was caused to anyone.

“It was handbags and it stays on the pitch‚” he said. “I don’t make football personal because there are more important things in life than football.

“As long as we are still breathing and we have an opportunity to win the next match‚ that’s what we have to focus on. The rest of the stuff is handbags.”

