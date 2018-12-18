Bayern and Liverpool top among England-Germany clashes at Champions League

Nyon — Bayern Munich and Liverpool, both five-times European champions, will meet in one of three England-Germany clashes in the Champions League round of 16 following Monday’s draw at Uefa headquarters

English champions Manchester City will take on Schalke and Tottenham Hotspur will face Borussia Dortmund in the other clashes between the Premier League and the Bundesliga.

Holders Real Madrid will face four-times winners Ajax Amsterdam, who have reached the knockout stages for the first since 2005-06.

In other ties, Manchester United take on Paris St Germain for the first time, while Serie A champions Juventus face Europa League winners Atletico Madrid, Barcelona meet Olympique Lyonnais and AS Roma tackle Porto.

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp has the chance to renew a fierce rivalry with Bayern which dates back to his time at Borussia Dortmund where he won two successive league titles.

Overall, however, Klopp’s record against Bayern is not the greatest with eight wins, five draws and 16 defeats.

Liverpool, who finished second in their group behind Paris St Germain, will play the first leg at home.

Recent form would appear to favour Manchester City against Schalke as Pep Guardiola’s side are unbeaten in their last seven matches against German clubs, winning six of those.