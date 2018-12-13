Joel Masutha made a rapid fire return to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) coaching ranks and got his new career at Chippa United off to a positive start on Tuesday before warning he is no temporary fix at a club with a history of dismissing coaches.
“When I took the job I told myself that even if people are saying he will fire me‚ I believe that I will fire him‚” Masutha said in a reference to trigger happy Chippa boss Siviwe Mpengesi‚ who is on his third coach this season after seeing off Dan Malesela and Eric Tinkler.
“That is the attitude that is going to carry me through. “You can’t be a coach if you are going to be a coward‚” said Masutha‚ who was dismissed by Black Leopards in November but is back in a job within weeks. “Firing is beyond our control. We just have to do our work and the things that you cannot control‚ leave them to the people who can control them‚” he said after his side drew 1-1 with hosts Cape Town City at the Athlone Stadium.
His debut in charge of Chippa was certainly positive and Masutha believes there is much potential‚ even if the club is dangerously placed near the bottom of the standings.
“I was satisfied with the fighting spirit the players showed. “In the first half‚ Cape Town City were running like hell‚ they were on top of us.
“But we showed character. Yes‚ we made mistakes but you could see that this is a team that wants to move up the log.”
Masutha said a team struggling near the bottom of the table would lose composure after going behind early on in the game. And Chippa conceded after just eight minutes.
“But they didn’t do that and that makes me feel satisfied‚” he said. “But we have a lot of work to do on them playing more positively‚ not being afraid and taking the game to the opponent.
“If you look at the team I fielded‚ I believe that on any given day they can take on anybody and win the match.”
● Kermit Erasmus is returning to the PSL after Cape Town City added him to their squad. He will be available to play from January when the transfer window opens.
Erasmus put pen to paper at the start of the week and arrives as the club has let Tokelo Rantie go without playing a game. Erasmus has been at Vitoria Setubal in Portugal after a brief spell in Sweden but was told he could go on a free transfer at the end of December.
City is his third club in the past six months but he does not fall foul of the Fifa rule restricting players from competing for three clubs in a single season because the season in Sweden is from March to November.