Joel Masutha made a rapid fire return to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) coaching ranks and got his new career at Chippa United off to a positive start on Tuesday before warning he is no temporary fix at a club with a history of dismissing coaches.

“When I took the job I told myself that even if people are saying he will fire me‚ I believe that I will fire him‚” Masutha said in a reference to trigger happy Chippa boss Siviwe Mpengesi‚ who is on his third coach this season after seeing off Dan Malesela and Eric Tinkler.

“That is the attitude that is going to carry me through. “You can’t be a coach if you are going to be a coward‚” said Masutha‚ who was dismissed by Black Leopards in November but is back in a job within weeks. “Firing is beyond our control. We just have to do our work and the things that you cannot control‚ leave them to the people who can control them‚” he said after his side drew 1-1 with hosts Cape Town City at the Athlone Stadium.

His debut in charge of Chippa was certainly positive and Masutha believes there is much potential‚ even if the club is dangerously placed near the bottom of the standings.