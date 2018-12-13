George Maluleka’s stunner hands new Chiefs coach Middendorp victory

George Maluleka scored a second half stunner to hand new coach Ernst Middendorp victory in his first game back in charge of Kaizer Chiefs against SuperSport United at the Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday night.

The well-earned 1-0 victory lifted Chiefs into the top five, but more importantly injected some new energy into a club teetering on the verge of crisis after a poor start to the season.

A clever half-time substitution by the veteran German coach was a major contributory factor as Chiefs marked the halfway point of their league campaign with only a second win in seven league games for them.

“It was a well deserved three points for us. We could have gone a little more for the second goal in the second half, but I’m happy,” was Middendorp’s summary of the encounter.

Leonardo Castro should have given the new coach the perfect start after only 12 minutes as Khama Billiat slipped him the ball on the breakaway, after a defence-splitting pass from Daniel Cardoso, but the Colombian hit a poor effort over the top of the target.