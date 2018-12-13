SO CCER
George Maluleka’s stunner hands new Chiefs coach Middendorp victory
The well-earned victory over SuperSport injects new energy into Kaizer Chiefs
George Maluleka scored a second half stunner to hand new coach Ernst Middendorp victory in his first game back in charge of Kaizer Chiefs against SuperSport United at the Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday night.
The well-earned 1-0 victory lifted Chiefs into the top five, but more importantly injected some new energy into a club teetering on the verge of crisis after a poor start to the season.
A clever half-time substitution by the veteran German coach was a major contributory factor as Chiefs marked the halfway point of their league campaign with only a second win in seven league games for them.
“It was a well deserved three points for us. We could have gone a little more for the second goal in the second half, but I’m happy,” was Middendorp’s summary of the encounter.
Leonardo Castro should have given the new coach the perfect start after only 12 minutes as Khama Billiat slipped him the ball on the breakaway, after a defence-splitting pass from Daniel Cardoso, but the Colombian hit a poor effort over the top of the target.
Eight minutes later, Billiat played a clever ball to Lebogang Manyama, who timed his run perfectly to beat the offside trap, but saw his effort expertly saved by Ronwen Williams.
While Chiefs looked full of energy with the new coach on the bench, they displayed the same frailties in front of goal, looking as indecisive and nervous as they have all campaign.
Middendorp looked for more midfield energy after the break and brought on Kabelo Mahlasela in a move that did exactly that. Mahlaslela set up Maluleka, who was allowed to advance on goal as the SuperSport defenders backed off and then pick his spot to give Williams no chance with a superb finish.
● Bidvest Wits blew a 2-cushion and had to settle for a 2-2 Absa Premiership draw against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday night.
Wits, under the ultimate master at grinding out a result in Gavin Hunt, have let a few slip of late. They had a 1-0 lead against Bloemfontein Celtic at home on November 10, then conceded defeat as Tshegofatso Mabaso scored twice in the last 10 minutes. On Wednesday night Hunt’s team let a two-goal lead slip for a draw.
Simon Murray with a 14thminute penalty put Wits ahead and Gift Motupa headed a second in the 28th.
Lively Arrows midfielder Seth Parusnath pulled one back in the 49th, and substitute Wayde Jooste equalised from the penalty spot.