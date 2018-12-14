SA retained their title at the Cosafa Under-20 Championships after a tense final against Zimbabwe on Thursday‚ winning 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Goalkeeper and captain Khulekani Kubheka saved two spot-kicks in the shoot-out after earlier being at fault for the Zimbabwe goal as Amajita head to the African Under-20 Championships in Niger in February.

Delic Murimba gave Zimbabwe a second half lead, but the prolific Lyle Foster from Orlando Pirates scored for the fourth game running to level matters and leave both players top of the scorers list for the tournament with five goals each.

The game went to a shoot-out and Kubheka proved the hero‚ making two fine saves to take his side to the victory.

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo from Kaizer Chiefs had a first real sniff of goal for SA, but his shot was blocked for a corner and from the resultant set-piece‚ SuperSport United’s Luke le Roux saw his header tipped over the bar by Zimbabwe goalkeeper Tinotenda Ali.

Foster had an excellent chance to give Amajita the lead just before the half-hour mark‚ showing his immense strength to burst through the Zimbabwe defenders‚ but clipping the ball side of the post.

But it was Zimbabwe who broke the deadlock against the run of play‚ a poor back-pass from Ngcobo giving Murimba the opportunity to chip Kubheka. It was also the first goal SA had conceded in Zambia.

Amajita were level on 84 minutes though and it was Foster again to the rescue after receiving a perfect pass from Promise Mkhuma.