Splurging on Alisson pays huge dividend for Liverpool

Liverpool — Liverpool were saved the ignominy of an early Champions League elimination against Napoli by the slimmest of margins, as the huge money it invested in goalkeeper Alisson Becker came good in a tense 1-0 win over the Italians.

The Brazilian No 1 rushed from his goal and spread his 1.91m frame to bravely block an attempt from Arkadiusz Milik deep into stoppage time.

The save preserved his 12th clean sheet in 22 appearances since Liverpool splashed a then world record £67m fee on a goalkeeper in July.

“If I knew Alisson was this good, I would have paid double,” said a beaming Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, clearly relieved to have escaped the group stages despite losing all three away games to group winners Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade.

Tied on points and the head-to-head record with Napoli, Liverpool only progressed because they totalled more goals in their six group games.

“The save Ali made — unbelievable. It was, of course, a lifesaver tonight,” added Klopp.

Liverpool’s latest European night of joy at Anfield was saved because the club was reacting to a night to forget in May. Two huge errors from Loris Karius in last season’s 3-1 Champions League final defeat to Spanish giants Real Madrid proved the final straw for Klopp and his superiors when it came to skimping on goalkeepers.