Sibusiso Vilakazi back at Sundowns ‘by next month’

Mamelodi Sundowns’ attacking midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi says he expects to be back in training “by next month” as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury he suffered in October, while on national duty with Bafana Bafana.

The 28-year-old Vilakazi was injured during a Bafana practice match against SuperSport United while in camp ahead of the team’s record 6-0 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying win over Seychelles at FNB Stadium.

No specific time frame was put on the dribbling wizard’s comeback, but it was expected he would be out for the rest of the premiership season. But the Sundowns’ star revealed his rehabilitation went well and that he might be back in training sooner than expected.

“So far so good, my recovery and rehabilitation is going well‚” said Vilakazi‚ who is still walking with the assistance of crutches‚ on the sidelines of the launch of the 16th edition of the annual Discovery Walter Sisulu Soccer Challenge in Sandton on Tuesday.

“Day by day there is progress. I take it a day at a time. The little that I do at rehab makes all the difference. So who knows, maybe the earliest can be next month [December].

“Time will tell. It all works out in the mind so hopefully the Lord will help me get a speedy recovery. We’ll see all that in time‚” said the former Bidvest Wits captain.

Players nursing an Achilles injury need to wear a cast or walking boot for six to 12 weeks.

Vilakazi will watch from home when his Sundowns teammates take on Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea at the Estadio de Ebebiyín in the capital Malabo in the Caf Champions League’s preliminary stages on Wednesday.

SA teams traditionally struggle in West Africa and it has been no different for Sundowns.

Sundowns will have to create club history and beat a West African opponent, having failed to do so in their 113 matches in Caf competitions over the years.

But Vilakazi said that statistic would only serve to motivate the team to do well.

“It ’s simple. We haven’t done well against the West Africans and it’s an opportunity to put that right and do well in this match‚” he said.

Vilakazi first took part in the Discovery Walter Sisulu Soccer Challenge in 2006.