Ronaldo on a revenge mission against Valencia

Turin — Cristiano Ronaldo is in hot form and gunning for revenge going into Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Valencia after seeing red against the Spaniards in the away leg, with Juventus needing a draw in Turin to book their ticket to the knockout rounds of the European competition.

"Happy to have helped the team on another important win," the 33-year-old wrote on social media after scoring his 10th goal this season for the Italian giants in Saturday’s 2-0 win over SPAL as Juventus opened up a record eight-point lead at the top of Serie A after 13 games.

The Portuguese superstar is proving key in the team’s race towards an eighth straight Serie A title, with nine goals and five assists in 28 goals this season.

No Italian team has ever achieved 37 points from its first 13 games, with Ronaldo becoming the fastest forward in the club’s history to score 10 goals in all competitions.

"I don’t care about the numbers. I don’t count anything, the important thing is that we take it home in May," said coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Next up is a Group H return-leg clash against Valencia, who beat Rayo Vallecano 3-0 in La Liga at the weekend, but are mid-table in Spain. Juventus are top of the group with nine points after four games, with Manchester United two points behind and the Spaniards on five.