Jubilant Baroka the toast of Limpopo

With King Monada’s smash hit song Idibala blasting in the background, Baroka proved that this festive season belongs to Limpopo after overcoming Bidvest Wits 1-0 to reach the Telkom Knockout final on a tectonic Sunday.

When referee Victor Hlongwane blew the final whistle, emotional scenes erupted at the Peter Mokaba Stadium at the mecca of football in Polokwane. There was no shortage of teary eyes as the Baroka players and staff emotionally embraced on an historic afternoon.

An eighth-minute free-kick from Matome Mabeba was enough to get them through.

Reaching the final is an extraordinary accomplishment for the upstarts who were founded in 2007 by their eccentric owner Khurishi Mphahlele.

Zambian coach Wedson Nyirenda soaked up the moment with a prayer, perhaps in dedication to his mother who passed away recently.

Baroka are now the first Limpopo team to advance to a final since 2011 when Black Leopards lost to Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup.

They will now have a chance to avenge that loss for their province in the TKO final on December 8 in Port Elizabeth.

With temperatures scorching at 33ºC, Baroka’s familiarity with the conditions shone through.