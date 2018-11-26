Jubilant Baroka the toast of Limpopo
The team beats a lethargic Wits 1-0 and will face Orlando Pirates in the Telkom Knockout final
With King Monada’s smash hit song Idibala blasting in the background, Baroka proved that this festive season belongs to Limpopo after overcoming Bidvest Wits 1-0 to reach the Telkom Knockout final on a tectonic Sunday.
When referee Victor Hlongwane blew the final whistle, emotional scenes erupted at the Peter Mokaba Stadium at the mecca of football in Polokwane. There was no shortage of teary eyes as the Baroka players and staff emotionally embraced on an historic afternoon.
An eighth-minute free-kick from Matome Mabeba was enough to get them through.
Reaching the final is an extraordinary accomplishment for the upstarts who were founded in 2007 by their eccentric owner Khurishi Mphahlele.
Zambian coach Wedson Nyirenda soaked up the moment with a prayer, perhaps in dedication to his mother who passed away recently.
Baroka are now the first Limpopo team to advance to a final since 2011 when Black Leopards lost to Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup.
They will now have a chance to avenge that loss for their province in the TKO final on December 8 in Port Elizabeth.
With temperatures scorching at 33ºC, Baroka’s familiarity with the conditions shone through.
The home side’s game management was better than that of their opponents, as Wits huffed and puffed their way through the opening half hour.
Going into the match, the talk had been about playmaker Gift Motupa’s return to his former club. But Wits coach Gavin Hunt opted to start Motupa on the bench, only making an appearance as a second-half substitute.
Bakgaga’s twin strike-force of Mduduzi Mdantsane and Tebogo Sodi gave the Wits defence headaches.
It would have been expected that Wits would play with more energy considering they had Haashim Domingo and Deon Hotto on the pitch. But the Clever Boys were lethargic in attack and posed little danger to the tenacious home side.
Hunt tried to switch things around in the second half but it was clearly not Wits’s day.
Motupa made his presence felt but the link-up play with his teammates was just not there. In the end, the home side held on for what will surely go down as one of the biggest achievements in their existence.
● Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic showered praise on Justin Shonga after the Zambian helped to fire the Bucs to the Telkom final on Saturday. Shonga delivered the match winner as Pirates dismissed limping Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs 2-1.
“We are happy to have Shonga there and he’s working very hard,” said Sredojevic.
“Now I hope all those who had attacked him after missing many chances and the penalty last time in the derby have seen what a good player he is. Sunshine came when Shonga scored,” the coach said.
Additional reporting Sazi Hadebe