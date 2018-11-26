Sport / Soccer

Coach Solinas at a loss to explain Chiefs’ Telkom TKO defeat

26 November 2018 - 05:04 Sazi Hadebe
Giovanni Solinas. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Embattled Italian Giovanni Solinas struggled to find the right words to express his emotions after his ailing Kaizer Chiefs side succumbed to a third defeat this year to Orlando Pirates at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in an exciting Telkom TKO semifinal on Saturday.

The distraught Solinas took almost 30 seconds to compose himself after Justin Shonga’s 84th minute goal saw Pirates march into the TKO final after a 2-1 win.

“I feel pain‚” were the first words he uttered.

The word pain was to be Solinas’s rallying expression as he tried to justify why Chiefs did not deserve to lose.

“We lost the derby again but we tried to fight to the last seconds and we created two chances towards the end of the game. We were unlucky not to score and sometimes football is about taking chances. If we had scored the last chance maybe we could have won it in the extra time or penalties.”

Solinas vowed to continue fighting for Chiefs‚ adding that he was working to fix Amakhosi’s problems. “I work hard‚ I work 10 hours. Maybe from tomorrow it is not enough‚” he said.

“Maybe I will work 11 or 12‚ but I never give up. I want to continue fighting. This is my spirit. I take responsibility‚ I put my face with the fans and with the media. This is my face and this is my responsibility.”

Asked how he intends to motivate his players as Chiefs continue their three-year barren spell‚ Solinas said his players were equally gutted and insisted Amakhosi still have a lot to fight for this season.

“I come from the dressing room and the guys are very affected‚” said Solinas.

“Yes‚ maybe tonight I won’t sleep but from tomorrow I start working more hard for Kaizer Chiefs. This is a very big club and does not deserve this situation. I want to fight every day to improve Kaizer Chiefs.”

Solinas also had words to encourage the club’s disappointed supporters‚ telling them to give him more time to finetune the team.

“I want to say to our supporters that they must not abandon Kaizer Chiefs‚ continue in believing in Kaizer Chiefs.

“I’m sure that in the future‚ Kaizer Chiefs will not disappoint our fans.

“I apologise to our supporters because we deserved more in this game‚” said a heavily breathing Chiefs coach, who added that they have three more trophies to fight for this season.

 

