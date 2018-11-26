Banyana Banyana’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Awcon) semifinal against Mali on Tuesday is their final‚ SA coach Desiree Ellis said after her team progressed past the group stage with a 1-1 draw against Zambia on Saturday.

Ellis was quite critical of her charges’ performance against Zambia at the Accra Sports Ground in the Ghanaian capital‚ saying it was a “wake-up” call for her team.

The result saw SA avoid Cameroon in the semifinals by finishing top of Group B on seven points. Nigeria‚ 6-0 winners against Equatorial Guinea in Cape Coast‚ took second spot.

A win against Group A runners-up Mali in Cape Coast will not just put Banyana into Saturday ’s final‚ but also see them reach what they have said is their primary goal at the Awcon of qualifying for the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Banyana took their foot off the gas a little against Zambia from their tearaway start to the Awcon‚ where they had beaten 10-time winners Nigeria 1-0 in their opener and then thrashed Equatorial Guinea 7-1.

Emerging superstar Thembi Kgatlana blazed SA ahead with a half-volley driven into the top-right corner in the eighth minute for her fourth goal of the tournament.

Rachael Kundananji equalised two minutes later. Banyana dominated and had their chances to wrap up the game‚ but had to settle for a draw.