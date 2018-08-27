SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs all square

Something must give when SuperSport United visit Kaizer Chiefs in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinal at FNB Stadium this Saturday.

After an enthralling game of football in front of a near capacity crowd in Atteridgeville on Sunday, they could not be separated and settled for a 2-2 draw, but there must be a winner in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Hopefully they will reproduce this entertaining performance, which dished up four goals, as United looks to book a place in the final against either Sundowns or Cape Town City to keep their hopes of defending their crown alive.

Chiefs, who scored two away goals that may yet prove crucial in the second leg, remain desperate for a place in the final as they continue to search for their first trophy in three seasons and the first under new coach Giovanni Solinas.

United’s Bradley Grobler scored both his side’s goals in the first half while Khama Billiat and Leonard Castro were on target for Chiefs.

Amakhosi scored first when Dumisani Zuma got the better of Ghampani Lungu before he delivered a cross to Billiat who shot from close range after 20 minutes for his second goal in Chiefs colours.

A few minutes later, United responded with a devastating attack but Amakhosi goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune stood his ground to deny Grobler with a double save.

However, Grobler got it right in the 24th minute when he beat Khune with a well-taken volley from inside the box after he received a delightful pass from Fagrie Lakay.

United missed a golden opportunity to take the lead when midfielder Dean Furman unleashed a powerful drive from the edge of the box only to be denied by the cross-bar with Khune well beaten.

United coach Kaitano Tembo went with midfielder Phumlani Ntshangase to partner Furman, Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Aubrey Modiba in the heart of the midfield and the former Bidvest Wits man contributed to United’s second goal.

Chiefs conceded possession in their own half and Ntshangase delivered a long throw into the Amakhosi penalty area where Grobler connected cleanly with the ball to beat Khune and defenders Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Daniel Cardoso who were ball watching.

United went to the break leading 2-1 but Amakhosi equalised within the first minute of the restart when Castro put the ball beyond United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.