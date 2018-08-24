SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is refusing to be fooled by those giving the underdog tag to Kaizer Chiefs going into the first leg of his team’s MTN8 semifinal home tie on Sunday.

He maintains that there is no way such a tag can be associated with Chiefs even though they are going through a patch of poor form.

One thing, though, that Tembo is hoping to use against their opponents to win Sunday’s match is to turn Chiefs’ huge following to his team’s advantage by frustrating them. "Chiefs’ support can also be to our advantage if we frustrate them a little bit‚" Tembo said on Thursday. "We’ll try and turn the crowd against them because they are a little vulnerable at the moment. We’ll try to take advantage of that."

Other than that, he believes Chiefs still deserve to be given respect by his side‚ who have won two recent league matches. "At the moment Chiefs’ strength is that they haven’t been getting the results coming to this game‚" said Tembo.

"A lot of people are writing them off‚ which is dangerous‚ especially from our side. It’s really important for us to prepare for a tough encounter against Chiefs."

Tembo listed some Chiefs players he feels his team will do well to pay close attention to.

"Chiefs have good individual players such as Khama [Billiat]‚ who we all know what he can do. Whenever he plays, Khama is a very dangerous player. They’ve also got [Dumisani] Zuma," he said.

The former Zimbabwe international added that it was important for SuperSport to defend the trophy they won in the 2017 final in Durban against Cape Town City.

"We’ve got a very good team but we can’t take Chiefs for granted because they are capable of producing good results at any time. We’ll approach the first leg with one thing in mind — to win and try and manage the second leg."

New signings Lebogang Manyama and Mario Booysen will not be available for Chiefs on Sunday as they lack match fitness. Amakhosi coach Giovanni Solinas said the new signings needed time to be integrated into the squad.

"For the next game against SuperSport both Mario and Lebo are not available because they need to get more fitness."

Manyama‚ especially‚ might take some time to regain match fitness‚ as he did not play for his previous club in Turkey‚ Konyaspor‚ for seven months. The Bafana Bafana attacker last played for Konyaspor in a 1-0 Turkish Cup win against Trabzonspor on December 27.

Manyama‚ the 2016-17 PSL player of the season‚ endured a frustrating period in Turkey‚ playing just 10 league and cup games‚ after signing from Cape Town City in September 2017.

Solinas said Chiefs signed Manyama and Booysen, from relegated Ajax Cape Town‚ because of the heavy schedule the club will endure in the 2018-19 Caf Confederation Cup.