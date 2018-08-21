Weekend success for SuperSport United against early log leaders Bidvest Wits came at an appropriate time for the team‚ said coach Kaitano Tembo as they prepare for the MTN8 semifinal against Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday.

"It’s a morale booster‚" he said after Saturday’s 1-0 win, with Zimbabwean Evans Rusike scoring the match winner.

"It gives us a little less pressure in terms of us preparing for the MTN8."

Tembo rejected the suggestion that there was less pressure on his side ahead of the semifinal than opponents Chiefs‚ who have yet to win a league game.

"Not really‚ for us the next game is always the most important and there is always pressure‚" he said. "It doesn’t matter who you play or in which game you play‚ we always try and put emphasis on the next game."

But he did agree Sunday’s first leg at Atteridgeville would be tough.

"They got into the semifinals because of a good win over Free State Stars and irrespective of their league form‚ a Cup game is a different game altogether."

Against Chiefs‚ Tembo will be looking for inspiration from one of their former players after hailing the role that Reneilwe Letsholonyane played after coming on against Wits.

"He changed the game for us because Aubrey Modiba was struggling a little‚" Tembo said.

"He couldn’t really get his foot on the ball and find the pass and Yeye did a fantastic job‚ together with Tebza [Teboho Mokoena] and Dean [Furman]. I think that’s where we started playing well when Yeye came on."

Chiefs captain Willard Katsande says "all is not lost" at struggling Amakhosi and told his teammates to look forward rather than brood over a poor start to the new season.

"I believe in the process‚" he said of Chiefs’ dismal start, which has seen them fail to win in the first four league games.

"We have been playing some good football but in a couple of the games we’ve conceded some soft goals."

Katsande hailed a first clean sheet in the league against Maritzburg United on Friday.

"Going forward we need to work on our execution and be more clinical in front of goal‚" he said. "We know that there is pressure [from supporters] but we can only affect the future.

Katsande said that often in this situation it boiled down to mental strength.

"Teams will go out there in a bid to frustrate you, so it’s up to you how you help add mental strength to the boys‚ how you help them to stay focused and keep on performing‚" he said.

"The journey in the league is not a straight road. There are curves and humps.

"It’s how you overcome them that is important. Once we’ve scored a few goals‚ it will change and then we’ll be talking a different story‚" said the Zimbabwe international.

TimesLIVE