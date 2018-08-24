Losing Khama Billiat and Percy Tau is a psychological blow to Mamelodi Sundowns‚ claimed Benni McCarthy on Thursday as he attempted to stir the pot before Saturday’s MTN8 semifinal first-leg tie between Cape Town City and Downs.

But he did temper his remark with a prediction that new signing Toni Silva could turn out to be a marquee player for the Premier Soccer League. "Psychologically, it is a big loss for them [Sundowns], added to the fact that their new players haven’t really settled in and found their feet‚" McCarthy said.

"But it still doesn’t stop them from having the same quality they had — and the players they brought in have foreign experience‚ so they could be better equipped than what the likes of Percy and Billiat gave them.

"The strength with those two was that they were both lightning quick and deadly in front of goal. That’s why they were able to punish most teams.

"With time‚ once these new guys settle in and find their feet‚ I think they [Sundowns] are going to be as clinical… or probably even more so… than what they were, because they did make some exceptional buys."

McCarthy made particular reference to Guinea-Bissau international Silva‚ who grew up in Portugal‚ came through the junior ranks at Benfica and was on the books of Chelsea and Liverpool. "He’s a player who interested me a lot. He came on yesterday [Wednesday in Downs’ 0-0 league draw against Highlands Park] and made a cameo appearance. What a player! World-class! World-class player! I think once he is unleashed, SA is going to have a new superstar playing in our league because he’s just a class above most players we have.

"He comes with pedigree‚ European experience and he’s been at youth level at Benfica and at Liverpool‚ and I don’t think you get a better education than at those two clubs," he said.

At the same time it seems Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will name a B team for the tie and rest his A team for their must-win Champions League Group C clash against Guinean side Horoya at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday.

A win will see Sundowns finish second and qualify for the quarterfinals of Africa’s premium club competition.

Mosimane hinted he may go with the "B" team that beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in a preseason friendly a month ago.

"We have to refresh the squad. I think Mshishi [Themba Zwane] and the others‚ they must rest. We have an important game on Tuesday which determines our fate in the bigger scheme of the Champions League‚" Mosimane said.

"So those who played against Highlands Park must rest a bit and these other guys get a chance to go to Cape Town.

"I don’t think the team that played [against Highlands] will play against Cape Town City."

Mosimane is set to rest the likes of Denis Onyango‚ Anele Ngcongca‚ Tebogo Langerman‚ Hlompho Kekana and Zwane in the first leg against City.

City host Sundowns at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 3pm) and then go to Atteridgeville for the return leg on September 2.