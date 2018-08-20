Kaizer Chiefs’ new coach, Giovanni Solinas, admitted three draws in Kaizer Chiefs’ opening four Premiership matches was "not good enough" but insisted it would come good for AmaKhosi as the season unfolded.
On Friday night Chiefs squandered plenty of opportunities and failed to beat Maritzburg United despite their hosts going down to 10 men after just 15 minutes.
"I know for a big club like Kaizer Chiefs three draws is not good enough but I’m confident for the future‚" said Solinas.
"We are creating chances in every game. We build up well‚ we arrive near the [opponent’s] box easily‚ now we need to improve our finishing‚" he said after the game at a sold-out Harry Gwala Stadium.
"Strikers need to keep calm‚ sometimes they are rushing too much and it is not necessary."
Friday’s match was characterised by poor finishing‚ particularly by expensive signing Khama Billiat, who shot wildly‚ and Pule Ekstein‚ more accurate but not forceful enough.
"Our strikers need more determination but our combinations are good‚" Solinas insisted.
Chiefs had struggling Maritzburg‚ who went into the clash on the back of three successive losses‚ on the ropes for much of the game‚ understandably so given the early red card to Siphesihle Ndlovu for a horror tackle on Siyabonga Ngezana.
"When you don’t win a game like this‚ it’s frustrating but in football such things happen. Everything was perfect‚ only we needed to put the ball in the back of the net," Solinas said.
"But I don’t want to complain about my players‚ they did a good job.
"Training sessions will help us to score. The PSL is a marathon and football is not about how you start but how you finish.
"We have time to fight."
Solinas will have the week to work with his strikers on their finishing prowess before Chiefs meet SuperSport United on Sunday in the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Please sign in or register to comment.