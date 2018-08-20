Kaizer Chiefs’ new coach, Giovanni Solinas, admitted three draws in Kaizer Chiefs’ opening four Premiership matches was "not good enough" but insisted it would come good for AmaKhosi as the season unfolded.

On Friday night Chiefs squandered plenty of opportunities and failed to beat Maritzburg United despite their hosts going down to 10 men after just 15 minutes.

"I know for a big club like Kaizer Chiefs three draws is not good enough but I’m confident for the future‚" said Solinas.

"We are creating chances in every game. We build up well‚ we arrive near the [opponent’s] box easily‚ now we need to improve our finishing‚" he said after the game at a sold-out Harry Gwala Stadium.

"Strikers need to keep calm‚ sometimes they are rushing too much and it is not necessary."

Friday’s match was characterised by poor finishing‚ particularly by expensive signing Khama Billiat, who shot wildly‚ and Pule Ekstein‚ more accurate but not forceful enough.

"Our strikers need more determination but our combinations are good‚" Solinas insisted.