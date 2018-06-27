Flat France and dull Denmark stalemate at World Cup

Moscow — The goals finally dried up at this thrilling World Cup on Tuesday when a flat France and dull Denmark played a mutually beneficial 0-0 draw at the Luzhniki Stadium which allowed the French to finish top of Group C and the Danes to qualify in second spot.

Thirty-six games in Russia had failed to result in a goalless stalemate, but neither France nor Denmark looked like scoring in a tedious affair.

France have scored just three times in three games in Russia, including a penalty and an own goal, and it was another disjointed display from one of the title favourites.

France coach Didier Deschamps rested captain Hugo Lloris and Paul Pogba, with the Manchester United midfielder a booking away from suspension, while Kylian Mbappe was also left out among six changes.

Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, 33, made his first appearance at a major tournament, having been an unused substitute at the last three European Championships and the 2010 World Cup.

After much debate about the video assistant referee (VAR) following further controversy on Monday, it was inevitable any penalty area tussles would prompt strong appeals.

Tournament record

There have already been 20 penalties given at this World Cup, a tournament record before the group stage has even concluded. Denmark’s Martin Braithwaite laid an early claim after going down under pressure from Presnel Kimpembe, although there appeared minimal contact at best.

France had a penalty shout of their own when Henrik Dalsgaard slid in on Lucas Hernandez, with Kasper Schmeichel tipping behind Olivier Giroud’s looping follow-up effort.

Committed play from Thomas Delaney saw him release Andreas Cornelius down the left flank but Christian Eriksen was unable to apply a finishing touch.

Antoine Griezmann then shot tamely at Schmeichel from 20m, the Atletico Madrid forward’s biggest contribution coming just before the break.

A bystander for long periods, Mandanda was nearly caught out by a speculative Eriksen free-kick as he spilled before pouncing on the rebound just ahead of Cornelius.

Nabil Fekir was introduced for Griezmann for the final 20 minutes, and the Lyon forward looked lively right away as he hammered a shot just the wrong side of the post.

Mbappe was introduced late on for an ineffective Ousmane Dembele, but it was again Fekir who went closest to ending the impasse with a low, bouncing shot that forced Schmeichel into a sharp save.

Already eliminated Peru got their first World Cup win in 40 years and their first goal in 36 with a 2-0 victory over Australia, a result that condemned the Australians to last place in Group C.

The Socceroos needed to win to have any chance of progressing but missed every chance that came their way.

Andre Carrillo put Peru ahead with an 18th-minute volley before Paolo Guerrero doubled their lead.

AFP, Reuters