Danny Jordaan caught offside with allegedly false evidence

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza does not want a war in football sparked by the allegations made against him by South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan.

Khoza called a media conference at the PSL offices last week to refute allegations amidst a case opened by Jordaan at the police of defamation‚ criminal collusion and conspiracy against the PSL chairman.

Allegations were made that Khoza was the catalyst in a rape case opened against the Safa president by singer and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson.

Ferguson laid the rape complaint with the South African Police Service in Parkview in April.

Allegations were that Khoza had paid for Sweden-based Ferguson’s flights and accommodation to SA through a third party.

Jordaan‚ however‚ has apparently been caught offside as evidence has since emerged that he allegedly used "falsified and fraudulent documentation" to open the case of defamation.

Ferguson has produced documents to show that the donor for her trip to SA to open her rape case was an Mpumalanga-based NGO‚ The Forgotten Angle Theatre Company‚ via Swedish travel agent Big Travel.

