Sport / Soccer

PREMIER SOCCER LEAGUE

Bucs out to scupper Downs’ party

25 April 2018 - 05:30 Mahlatse Mphahlele and Mark Gleeson
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Orlando Pirates will attempt to delay Mamelodi Sundowns’ coronation as Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions when they host Bidvest Wits at an empty Orlando Stadium for a behind-closed-doors showdown on Wednesday.

Milutin Sredojevic and his men must get all three points against Wits and simultaneously hope Maritzburg United do them a big favour by completing a league and cup double over Sundowns at Harry Gwala Stadium on the same night.

If such a scenario plays out, the identity of the champions will not be known until at least the weekend when both teams return to action against Cape Town City and Ajax Cape Town.

But should Sundowns win against Maritzburg and Wits beat Pirates‚ the Brazilians will be crowned league champions with two rounds of matches remaining in the campaign.

As Sredojevic and his players prepared for the clash‚ Pirates management advised fans who had bought tickets for the match against Wits to hold on to them as information will be issued at a later stage regarding refunds.

"The Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Wits will be played behind closed doors in terms of a sanction handed down by the PSL disciplinary committee‚" the PSL said in a statement.

Wits‚ who needed a last-minute equaliser to draw 1-1 with Polokwane City after a goal from Vincent Pule in Johannesburg on Sunday‚ will be desperate for a win as three points will boost their chances of ending the campaign in the top eight.

Wits coach Gavin Hunt should be happy with his players’ match fitness as they played on Sunday, but Pirates have been idle for almost two weeks, as they last played on April 15 against AmaZulu.

Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana‚ goalkeeper Denis Onyango and injury-hampered striker Anthony Laffor will join former teammate Andre Arendse’s achievement of five Premiership titles.

Kekana and Laffor won two titles at SuperSport in 2009 and 2010 and two in the colours of Sundowns in 2014 and 2016.

Onyango won three back-to-back league titles with SuperSport from 2008 to 2010 and then one more with Sundowns two years ago.

TimesLIVE

PSL must account for hooliganism at soccer stadiums

Parliament’s sports committee plans to summon the Premier Soccer League after Kaizer Chiefs fans’ spate of violence and destruction on the pitch
National
1 day ago

Messi’s earns €25,000 a minute

Last season Ronaldo led with €87.5m with Messi on €76.5m
Sport
1 day ago

Arsene Wenger leaves Arsenal after two decades in charge

Wenger has been with the north Londoners since October 1996 and is by far the longest-serving current manager in English soccer
Sport
4 days ago

Good enough to be confident, Maritzburg told

"We cannot afford to celebrate now because we have games on Wednesday and again on Saturday"
Sport
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Bryan Habana retires from rugby after a year of ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
THERESE RAPHAEL: The rise and fall of Arsene ...
Sport
3.
Here is what Steve Komphela said in his final ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Scoring machine Salah takes the centre-stage at ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Chad le Clos opens own Cape swimming academy with ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.